7 - 10 Minute storytelling. For 1 minute think of a central character and if there are other characters. For 2 minutes describe using all your senses the location for your story. Between 3 & 5 minutes build the scene using what the central character wants or desires, the obstacle that is preventing them getting what they want, the tactic they use to try and overcome the obstacle, whether or not they are successful. For the last 3 minutes if you want you can create a script.