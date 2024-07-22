Previous
Next
IMG_20240723_174455 by la_photographic
Photo 3744

IMG_20240723_174455

Get Pushed 625 & 52 Week challenge - Week 30: SOOC entry.
Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond said "Hi Laura, we've not been pushed partners for a while. This week how about doing some street photography?"
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope you like this Jackie.
July 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gosh you've been busy.

I'm afraid I didn't get to any local landmarks to complete your challenge. Few and far between and been too busy to make a special trip. Sorry, but thank you for challenge 😉
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise