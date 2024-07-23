Sign up
Photo 3745
IMG_20240723_174419
Get Pushed 625 challenge & 52 Week challenge - Week 30: SOOC entry.
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
said "Hi Laura, we've not been pushed partners for a while. This week how about doing some street photography?"
23rd July 2024
23rd Jul 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Views
2
Comments
2
365
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2024 5:44pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w30
,
get-pushed-625
Laura
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hope you like this Jackie.
July 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Nice candid
July 28th, 2024
