IMG_20241017_083541 by la_photographic
Photo 3829

IMG_20241017_083541

Get Pushed 637 challenge entry. Wendy @farmreporter said "Hello, Laura
How about photographing clouds this week for your get pushed challenge. There should be quite a bit of clouds now that we are into the autumn season.
Taking cloud photos during sunrise or sunset can result in some seriously gorgeous shots.
When it comes to taking cloud photos (and outdoor photography in general), the most important thing to keep in mind is the time of day.
Around dusk and dawn, natural lighting provides a beautiful mix of bright colors."
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@farmreporter Hope you like this for the Get Pushed challenge Wendy.
October 19th, 2024  
