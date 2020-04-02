Sign up
Previous
Next
20 / 365
DSCF3652a
Get Pushed 401 entry. April
@aecasey
said "Hi! Your challenge is to use the rule of odds in a photo this week. Here's a brief explanation of this compositional rule:
http://compositionstudy.com/rule-of-odds/"
Three daffodils in a row.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2614
photos
72
followers
186
following
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Competitions
Camera
FinePix AV180
Taken
2nd April 2020 5:36pm
Privacy
Tags
get-pushed-401
Laura
ace
@aecasey
Hope you like this April.
April 3rd, 2020
