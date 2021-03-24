Sign up
71 / 365
DSC03600
Get Pushed 452 entry. Jay Butterfield
@jaybutterfield
said "We're get pushed partners again this week. This time can you try a photo emphasizing negative space."
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3073
photos
74
followers
194
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Tags
get-pushed-452
Laura
ace
@jaybutterfield
Hope you like this Jay.
March 25th, 2021
