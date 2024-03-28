Previous
GridArt_20240328_102400157 by la_photographic
199 / 365

GridArt_20240328_102400157

Get Pushed challenge entry. Wendy @farmreporter said "We are partners this week, Laura.
How about giving us a blue hour shot this week?"

Blue hour triptych.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured the blue hour nicely.
March 28th, 2024  
