188 / 365
IMG_20240228_195121
52 Week Challenge entry - Week 9 macro / up close. Hopefully I will get a better one than this close up of a light on a path.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
28th February 2024 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w9
