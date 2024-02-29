Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
189 / 365
IMG_20240229_132000
Get Pushed 604 challenge entry. Mary
@mcsiegle
said "For your challenge how about doing a self portrait in either a place you’ve never been before, or activity you’ve never done before." Me trying to ride an exercise bike.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4104
photos
54
followers
162
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Latest from all albums
3595
3596
176
3597
3598
3599
188
189
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
29th February 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-604
Laura
ace
@mcsiegle
Hope you like this Mary. Although I have tried to ride bikes and exercise bikes before when I was a lot younger (like in my teens or exercise bikes in my 20's) I was never good at it and I struggled today too.
February 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close