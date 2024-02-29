Previous
IMG_20240229_132000 by la_photographic
189 / 365

IMG_20240229_132000

Get Pushed 604 challenge entry. Mary @mcsiegle said "For your challenge how about doing a self portrait in either a place you’ve never been before, or activity you’ve never done before." Me trying to ride an exercise bike.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@mcsiegle Hope you like this Mary. Although I have tried to ride bikes and exercise bikes before when I was a lot younger (like in my teens or exercise bikes in my 20's) I was never good at it and I struggled today too.
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise