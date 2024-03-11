Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
IMG_20240311_095537
52 Week Challenge - Week 11: Monday. This is my desk on a Monday as I work from home that day.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4120
photos
54
followers
162
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Latest from all albums
190
3607
191
3608
3609
3610
192
3611
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
11th March 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
52wc-2024-w11
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting selection of items on your desk.
March 11th, 2024
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Thank you Susan.
March 11th, 2024
