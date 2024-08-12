Previous
Next
IMG_20240813_212731 by la_photographic
229 / 365

IMG_20240813_212731

Get Pushed 628 challenge entry. Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond said "How about interpreting the word ROUTINE?? Single image or a triptych."
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope you like this Jackie. It's the view from the train on my way home.
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise