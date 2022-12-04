Rule of Photography No.84

#84 Almost any landscape photograph can be improved by placing a spaniel in the foreground.



This is a view over the southern Roussillon plain and the Mediterranean coast, at the point where the long sandy beaches give way to rocky coves and inlets as the Pyrenees descend into the sea. The tourist agencies have named this the "Côte Vermeille", the Vermillion Coast, though I have no idea why, and I don't know what color vermillion is either.



Some snotty people on the Côte d'Azur further north have a less charming name for this coast, they call it the "Côte de Merde". Perhaps they think we don't have enough millionaires or movie stars or superyachts or princelings here. But I've been to St.Tropez and Cannes and Cap d'Antibes and Nice, and there' too many people and too much traffic and too high prices and they can keep it for all I care.



