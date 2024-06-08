Previous
Bouillabaisse by laroque
Photo 1490

Bouillabaisse

Somethings are obligatory for a tourist in Marseille, drinking Ricard on a café terrasse and eating bouillabaisse chief among them.

It's a fish soup, made with the ugliest small rock fish and flavored with saffron. This one had potato in it but no shellfish. It was served with grilled bread and a mustard aoili. No idea how authentique it was, but it was filling. The restaurant was a bit away from the main tourist areas and was mostly full of French people who had reserved, so a good sign. The bouillabaisse cost 34€, the glass of white wine 7€ and the starter 20€. No tips, this is France !

I enjoyed it, it was very spicy and filling. I should not have had a starter, though to be honest the starter of 'tartare de veau et huitres' (raw minced veal and oysters) was the highlight of the meal, like eating the sea !
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise