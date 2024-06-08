Bouillabaisse

Somethings are obligatory for a tourist in Marseille, drinking Ricard on a café terrasse and eating bouillabaisse chief among them.



It's a fish soup, made with the ugliest small rock fish and flavored with saffron. This one had potato in it but no shellfish. It was served with grilled bread and a mustard aoili. No idea how authentique it was, but it was filling. The restaurant was a bit away from the main tourist areas and was mostly full of French people who had reserved, so a good sign. The bouillabaisse cost 34€, the glass of white wine 7€ and the starter 20€. No tips, this is France !



I enjoyed it, it was very spicy and filling. I should not have had a starter, though to be honest the starter of 'tartare de veau et huitres' (raw minced veal and oysters) was the highlight of the meal, like eating the sea !