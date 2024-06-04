Salade de fruits et feuilles de feijoa

You eat the white petals of the feijoa flower, which have a sweet taste.



Last summer I looked down at the plate I was eating from. It was white, scratched, cheap, probably from Ikea or Gifi, utterly depressing and unworthy of the fine meal I had prepared. So I threw them all out.



I've been replacing them with fine porcelain bought cheaply, mostly from secondhand sites on the Internet. The plate above is one of seven I bought for 16.45€ (total, commision and delivery included) from the Vinted site. It is Villeroy & Boch and a single dessert plate like this from their current range would cost about 25€ on their site. The maximum I will pay secondhand is 4€ per plate and it is very easy to find secondhand Limoges porcelain and similar at that price.



We do of course have a full set of matching china for special occasions, but you can't use that for everyday.





