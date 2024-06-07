Previous
The extreme right
The extreme right

I received an envelope this morning with the publicity leaflets of the main parties competing in the European elections. These are the leaflets of the far right parties, which went straight into the recycling after taking this photo.

The Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen's party, is favorite to win most votes on Sunday. They used to be called the National Front and approved of Putin and Frexit, both policies recently abandoned to make them more electable. The party was founded in 1972 and, unbelievable a few days after the anniversary of D-Day, its founders included two men who had been in the Waffen SS.

However, the RN was not extreme enough for the lovely Marion Maréchal, who is Mme Le Pen's neice, so she founded here own party. It is supported by a TV pundit and provocateur called Zemmour who has twice been convicted of incitement to racial hatred. Fortunately for him, his politics are to the taste of a right-wing billionaire who owns a TV and media empire (sounds familiar ?).

Even Marion has rowed back from supporting leaving the EU. After watching the chaos of Brexit, you'd have to be completely mad to promote Frexit. But as you can see, we too still have some who do.
Karen
Interesting, Tim. Mauritius follows a lot of what goes on in France, still having close social ties to the country, ties that hark back to colonial times when France owned Mauritius. Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was a real piece of work. It seems as if this RN is a real family political organisation - but the thing is that they fight like hell amongst themselves! Marine doesn’t talk to her father, the niece has pulled out of Marine’s party - what a circus. But then politics is a huge big farce of a circus, anyway. I’ve seen Zemmour prancing around on the French TV channels here. I never took him seriously, but I see he’s still hanging around.
June 7th, 2024  
