The extreme right

I received an envelope this morning with the publicity leaflets of the main parties competing in the European elections. These are the leaflets of the far right parties, which went straight into the recycling after taking this photo.



The Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen's party, is favorite to win most votes on Sunday. They used to be called the National Front and approved of Putin and Frexit, both policies recently abandoned to make them more electable. The party was founded in 1972 and, unbelievable a few days after the anniversary of D-Day, its founders included two men who had been in the Waffen SS.



However, the RN was not extreme enough for the lovely Marion Maréchal, who is Mme Le Pen's neice, so she founded here own party. It is supported by a TV pundit and provocateur called Zemmour who has twice been convicted of incitement to racial hatred. Fortunately for him, his politics are to the taste of a right-wing billionaire who owns a TV and media empire (sounds familiar ?).



Even Marion has rowed back from supporting leaving the EU. After watching the chaos of Brexit, you'd have to be completely mad to promote Frexit. But as you can see, we too still have some who do.