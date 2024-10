Guernsey or Jersey ?

I've always known them as Guernsey lilies but my wife called them Jersey lilies. Both names are used apparently. A gardening website that I've been reading (I want to replant some bulbs) claims that the names are the result of a 17th Century wreck of a Dutch ship near these islands, part of the cargo of bulbs being washed ashore and establishing themselves on the coast. Seems a bit unlikely to be honest but, you know, it's on the Internet so must be true !