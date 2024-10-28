Sign up
Previous
Photo 1498
No lane discipline !
Not his fault, lanes for cycles and scooters (callled trottinettes here) but none for skateboards (planche à roulettes).
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
0
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1498
photos
76
followers
41
following
410% complete
View this month »
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
28th October 2024 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skateboard
,
sete
,
sète
