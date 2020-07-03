Sign up
Celosia
Macro view of new flowers lower in the plant.
3rd July 2020
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd July 2020 3:35pm
Tags
flower
