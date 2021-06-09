Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 673
Last Iris standing
This was the last iris for the spring. The rest bloomed then shriveled up. The heat wave we are having did not help.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1343
photos
23
followers
39
following
184% complete
View this month »
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Latest from all albums
38
670
630
671
631
672
632
673
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th June 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a lovely bloom and capture. Too much heat is not good for anything - especially me. Ugh!
June 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close