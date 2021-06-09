Previous
Next
Last Iris standing by larrysphotos
Photo 673

Last Iris standing

This was the last iris for the spring. The rest bloomed then shriveled up. The heat wave we are having did not help.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a lovely bloom and capture. Too much heat is not good for anything - especially me. Ugh!
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise