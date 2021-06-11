Previous
Next
Two types of Lavender by larrysphotos
Photo 675

Two types of Lavender

Lavender planted last year has doubled in size this year. My garden art between them.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Your garden is beautiful!
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise