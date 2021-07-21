Sign up
Photo 715
Bead sculpture
Any little breeze will make it move and change the way it looks.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1438
photos
23
followers
42
following
195% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th July 2021 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
garden
,
beads
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How pretty! I need one for my yard. =)
July 21st, 2021
