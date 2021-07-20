Sign up
Photo 714
Origami hawk
This hawk is looking for dinner, the mouse it sees should be on the lookout.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1436
photos
23
followers
42
following
195% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th July 2021 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
origami
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Amazing art!
July 20th, 2021
