Origami hawk by larrysphotos
Origami hawk

This hawk is looking for dinner, the mouse it sees should be on the lookout.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Amazing art!
July 20th, 2021  
