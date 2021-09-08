Previous
Next
Late summer afternoon by larrysphotos
Photo 764

Late summer afternoon

Lovely summer afternoon in farm country. Soy bean field in the background.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise