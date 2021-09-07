Previous
Pine tree is loaded

Fall is coming and the pine tree in my front yard is full of cones.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Shutterbug ace
Wow, it is loaded. Love the pov.
September 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
They are so lovely! I could make all kinds of decorations with those. =)
September 7th, 2021  
