Photo 1219
That time of year
Cold but sunny with beautiful clouds and bare trees.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2533
photos
26
followers
54
following
333% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th December 2022 3:01pm
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
