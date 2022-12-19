Previous
Preview of winter by larrysphotos
Photo 1231

Preview of winter

Very cold and snowing. We are expecting blizzard conditions the rest of the week. Hello winter.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture! Stay warm and safe.
December 19th, 2022  
