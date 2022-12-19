Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1231
Preview of winter
Very cold and snowing. We are expecting blizzard conditions the rest of the week. Hello winter.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2559
photos
27
followers
54
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Latest from all albums
1228
1187
1229
1188
1230
1189
1190
1231
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th December 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
winter
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Stay warm and safe.
December 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close