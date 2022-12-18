Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1230
Holiday cookie jar
One of my late wife's favorite holiday decorations. A nice reminder.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2557
photos
27
followers
54
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Latest from all albums
1227
1186
1228
1187
1229
1188
1230
1189
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th December 2022 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jar
,
antique
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close