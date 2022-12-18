Previous
Holiday cookie jar by larrysphotos
Photo 1230

Holiday cookie jar

One of my late wife's favorite holiday decorations. A nice reminder.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
