Photo 1323
Not to be used until next winter
Fingers crossed that this will stay where it is until much later this year.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
snow
shovel
Christine Sztukowski
Fingers are crossed
March 21st, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Let's hope it is redundant for a long time.
March 21st, 2023
