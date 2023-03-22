Previous
Waiting for warmer weather by larrysphotos
Waiting for warmer weather

As swarmer weather approaches, the green house at the botanical garden where I volunteer is filling up with flowers to be planted outdoors. We will start outdoor gardening in mid April.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Larry Steager

Larry Steager

Mags ace
Beautiful shot! So many to be set outside.
March 22nd, 2023  
