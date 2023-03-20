Sign up
Photo 1322
Robin
Sure sign of spring lots of Robins hopping about.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1281
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th March 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
Mags
ace
Perfect capture! I've only seen one robin this year. The rest must be where you are.
March 20th, 2023
Dave
ace
Great image. Birds never pose for me.
March 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Nice capture. He must have a good supply of grubs.
March 20th, 2023
