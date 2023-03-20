Previous
Robin by larrysphotos
Photo 1322

Robin

Sure sign of spring lots of Robins hopping about.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Perfect capture! I've only seen one robin this year. The rest must be where you are.
March 20th, 2023  
Great image. Birds never pose for me.
March 20th, 2023  
Nice capture. He must have a good supply of grubs.
March 20th, 2023  
