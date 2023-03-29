Sign up
Photo 1331
Pond still life artistic
Colored pencil of a small pond that is waiting for spring to get a little warmer so that the cycle of life for frogs and other creatures can be renewed.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2786
photos
34
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd March 2023 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
artistic
Mags
ace
Very artsy!
March 29th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, thank you.
March 29th, 2023
