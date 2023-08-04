Sign up
Previous
Photo 1459
Web in the grass
This morning early there were several of these webs all around the grass. They were gone about an hour later.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3055
photos
34
followers
59
following
399% complete
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1456
1415
1457
1416
1458
1417
1459
1418
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th August 2023 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
web
,
grass
,
insect
Mags
ace
Very neat find and capture!
August 4th, 2023
