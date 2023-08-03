Previous
Peace rose artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1458

Peace rose artistic

Abstract treatment of the peace rose. Try in black.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It almost looks like wax! Very cool.
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise