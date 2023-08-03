Sign up
Photo 1458
Peace rose artistic
Abstract treatment of the peace rose. Try in black.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Mags
ace
It almost looks like wax! Very cool.
August 4th, 2023
