Photo 1461
Angry sky today 1
Lots and lots of rain today with a great thunder and lightning show tossed in. Try in black.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
rain
wendy frost
ace
A great stormy sky.
August 6th, 2023
