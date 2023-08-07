Sign up
Photo 1462
Before the storm
As the storms rolled in the sky was very dark and the thunder in the distance was saying "Watch out here I come." Try in black.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
