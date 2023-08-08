Previous
Rain drops artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1463

Rain drops artistic

Rain drops on leaf processed in photoshop elements. Try in black.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Lovely processing!
August 8th, 2023  
Well spotted. Great shot.
August 8th, 2023  
