Photo 1477
Clouds playing tag
Watching clouds follow each other across the sky in a game of tag.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3093
photos
34
followers
59
following
404% complete
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1474
1475
1434
180
1476
1435
1477
1436
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st August 2023 3:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Looks like another lovely day up your way.
August 22nd, 2023
