Previous
Photo 1591
Here comes the express
The holiday express making its way around the tracks at the botanical gardens.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:31pm
Tags
train
flowers
holiday
decorations
