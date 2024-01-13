Sign up
Previous
Photo 1621
Snow drifts between the trees
You can see how the snow is much lower in between the taller trees and how just the rim of the flower barrel is showing.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Larry Steager
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th January 2024 3:10pm
Tags
snow
,
drifts
