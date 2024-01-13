Previous
Snow drifts between the trees by larrysphotos
Photo 1621

Snow drifts between the trees

You can see how the snow is much lower in between the taller trees and how just the rim of the flower barrel is showing.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
