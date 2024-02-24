Previous
Swan pink and yellow columbine by larrysphotos
Photo 1663

Swan pink and yellow columbine

Part of the beautiful plants that we put in the conservatory at the botanical gardens. Try in black
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a lovely colour combination
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2024  
