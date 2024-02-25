Previous
Chenille plant by larrysphotos
Photo 1664

Chenille plant

Very soft to the touch and fun addition to the botanical garden indoor exhibit.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww great colors
February 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It’s so vibrant. Beautiful plant for the garden.
February 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous color!
February 26th, 2024  
