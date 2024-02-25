Sign up
Photo 1664
Chenille plant
Very soft to the touch and fun addition to the botanical garden indoor exhibit.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
4
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
22nd February 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww great colors
February 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It’s so vibrant. Beautiful plant for the garden.
February 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color!
February 26th, 2024
