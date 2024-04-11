Sign up
Photo 1710
Dandelion artistic
Artistic look at a dandelion bloom, processed in photoshop elements. Try in black.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3575
photos
37
followers
61
following
468% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th April 2024 5:02pm
Tags
abstract
art
artistic
Mags
ace
A great edit!
April 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely processed
April 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks
April 12th, 2024
