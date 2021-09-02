Previous
Abstract rose by larrysphotos
61 / 365

Abstract rose

Learning new processing possibilities.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Awesome. Love that effect. That’s the fun about making abstract, you get to learn all the processing techniques you haven’t used before.
September 2nd, 2021  
Very cool effect! I like it!
September 2nd, 2021  
