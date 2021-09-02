Sign up
61 / 365
Abstract rose
Learning new processing possibilities.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd September 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
rose
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. Love that effect. That’s the fun about making abstract, you get to learn all the processing techniques you haven’t used before.
September 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool effect! I like it!
September 2nd, 2021
