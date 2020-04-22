Previous
Storm comming by larrysphotos
219 / 365

Storm comming

Heading into some stormy weather.
I have a new computer and the 2020 version of Photoshop elements. Yesterday I was setting up the computer and forgot to post my photos. The old computer was 10+ years this is so fast, it was so slow.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
