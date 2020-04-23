Sign up
Clouds rolling by
What a lovely afternoon. You can see the trees in the foreground just starting to get some leaves popping out.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
tree
,
cloud
