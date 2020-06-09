Sign up
267 / 365
Red and white verbena bedding plant
Ahh spring and all the flowers are out and about.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
575
photos
32
followers
50
following
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Tags
flower
