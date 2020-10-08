Sign up
Photo 388
Shelter in the park 001
Closeup of the support beams and hardware that keeps them together.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th October 2020 3:21pm
Tags
wood
,
steel
,
shelter
