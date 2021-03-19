Previous
Fine old tree by larrysphotos
Photo 550

Fine old tree

As spring approaches the trees along the path will start to get their leaves, yet underneath is the foundation that holds the leaves this old twisted trunk and branches. Just wonderful patterns.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
