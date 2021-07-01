Previous
The flower barrel by larrysphotos
Photo 654

The flower barrel

In just weeks the flower barrel has filled in.
1st July 2021

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 1st, 2021  
