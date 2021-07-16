Sign up
Photo 669
Summer rose
Such beauty.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1427
photos
23
followers
42
following
183% complete
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
48
707
667
708
709
668
669
710
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th July 2021 4:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
rose
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very lovely! Great shade of red!
July 17th, 2021
